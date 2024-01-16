Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Doman Steel Longsword

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

72

53.76

2.24

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Beetle Glue
5
Item Icon
Durium Ingot
5
Item Icon
Oroshigane Ingot
5
Item Icon
Tama-hagane Ingot
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
5
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

