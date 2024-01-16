Destiny 2
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Doman Steel-barreled Musketoon

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

72

63.36

2.64

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Durium Ingot
5
Item Icon
Black Firesand
5
Item Icon
Oroshigane Ingot
5
Item Icon
Persimmon Lumber
5
Item Icon
Tama-hagane Ingot
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
5
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

