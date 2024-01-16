Games
Doman Iron Pickaxe
Miner's Primary Tool - Item Level 220
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
37
Physical Damage
39.47
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
MIN - Lv. 65
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
31363 gil
Sells for
471 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+33
Gathering
+275
Perception
+157
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 55
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
220
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Beetle Glue
4
Pine Lumber
4
Oroshigane Ingot
4
High Steel Nugget
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
64
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
780
Max Quality
3060
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1013
Craftsmanship
1044
