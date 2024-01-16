Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Doman Iron Greaves of Fending

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

258

258

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Rubber
4
Item Icon
Tiger Leather
4
Item Icon
Oroshigane Ingot
4
Item Icon
Koppranickel Ingot
4
Item Icon
Grade 1 Reisui of Vitality
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
4
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

