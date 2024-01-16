Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Dispelling Arrow
Miscellany - Item Level 160
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Not actually an arrow, but rather a warding charm carved into the shape of one.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
160
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Hardsilver Nugget
2
Blessed Fletchings
2
Hallowed Chestnut Lumber
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
660
Max Quality
2800
Characteristics
Suggested
Craftsmanship
620
Required
Control
589
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
FFXIV PVP Jobs Tier List — The Best DPS, Healers, and Tanks for Crystalline Conflict
Michael Higham
FFXIV Endwalker: All Melee DPS Changes up to Level 90 and Reaper Breakdown
Michael Higham