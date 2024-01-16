Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Dispelling Arrow

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Not actually an arrow, but rather a warding charm carved into the shape of one.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Hardsilver Nugget
2
Item Icon
Blessed Fletchings
2
Item Icon
Hallowed Chestnut Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

