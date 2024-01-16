Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dhalmelskin Armguards of Striking
Hands - Item Level 133
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
77
Magic Defense
77
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 54
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
157 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+30
Vitality
+31
Critical Hit
+28
Determination
+20
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 44
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
133
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Dhalmel Leather
4
Hardsilver Nugget
4
Crystals
Wind Crystal
3
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
54
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
2280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
491
Craftsmanship
529
