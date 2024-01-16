Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Dead Hive Grimoire

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

63

65.52

3.12

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Hive Forewing
2
Item Icon
Eikon Iron Ingot
2
Item Icon
High Mythrite Ingot
2
Item Icon
Enchanted Aurum Regis Ink
2
Item Icon
Treated Camphorwood Lumber
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

