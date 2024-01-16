Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Dead Hive Battleaxe
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
63
Physical Damage
70.56
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
385 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+63
Tenacity
+49
Vitality
+60
Determination
+71
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Hive Forewing
2
Eikon Iron Ingot
2
High Mythrite Ingot
2
Treated Camphorwood Lumber
2
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
