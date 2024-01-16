Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Darksteel Gauntlet Plates

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A pair of darksteel plates used in the construction of gauntlets.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Darksteel Ingot
1
Item Icon
Darksteel Rivets
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

