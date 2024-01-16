Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Darksteel Couters
Part - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Darksteel elbowguards used in the creation of heavy armor.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Darksteel Ingot
1
Darksteel Rivets
1
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
318
Required For Quick Synth
Control
374
