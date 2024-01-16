Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Cragsoul Lamp

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An imposing garden lamp made using fragments of the primal Titan. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
4
Item Icon
Titan's Heart
4
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
4
Item Icon
Rose Gold Nugget
4
Item Icon
Frosted Glass Lens
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

