FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Coeurl Talisman

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

16

9

Details

Fits: All ♂

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Coeurl Fur
3
Item Icon
Lapis Lazuli
3
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
3
Item Icon
Waterproof Cotton Cloth
3
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria I
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

