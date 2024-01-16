Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Lapis Lazuli
Stone - Item Level 15
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A blue jewel.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Raw Lapis Lazuli
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
14
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
27
Max Quality
264
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
