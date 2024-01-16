Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Lapis Lazuli

A blue jewel.

Goldsmith

Materials
Raw Lapis Lazuli
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
