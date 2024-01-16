Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Coeurl Fur
Leather - Item Level 55
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large piece of cured coeurl hide.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Coeurl Skin
1
Black Alumen
1
Crystals
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
105
Max Quality
1760
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
275
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
347
