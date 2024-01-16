Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database Materials
Item Icon

Coeurl Fur

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large piece of cured coeurl hide.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Coeurl Skin
1
Item Icon
Black Alumen
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

