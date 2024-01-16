Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Coeurl Beach Pareo
Legs - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
16
Magic Defense
9
Defense
Details
Fits: All ♀
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Coeurl Fur
3
Silk Thread
3
Waterproof Cotton Cloth
3
Fieldcraft Demimateria I
3
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
2200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
255
Required For Quick Synth
Control
318
