FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Classical War Scythe

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

103

109.87

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Mempisang Lumber
3
Item Icon
Endstone Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Lunar Adamantite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Grade 6 Strength Alkahest
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

