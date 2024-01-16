Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Classic Chandelier
Ceiling Light - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A lavish light fixture that hearkens to days long past.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Crystal Glass
2
Tallow Candle
2
Palladium Ingot
2
High Steel Nugget
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
2400
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
