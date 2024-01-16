Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Classic Chandelier

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A lavish light fixture that hearkens to days long past.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
2
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
2
Item Icon
Palladium Ingot
2
Item Icon
High Steel Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

