FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Checkered Flooring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Give your estate a modern feel with this quality flooring's contemporary pattern.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
6
Item Icon
Varnish
6
Item Icon
Clinker Bricks
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
6
Item Icon
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

