FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Checkered Flooring
Flooring - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Give your estate a modern feel with this quality flooring's contemporary pattern.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Marble
6
Varnish
6
Clinker Bricks
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
180
Max Quality
1000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
