How to Get the Level Checker Mount in FFXIV

In Final Fantasy XIV, mounts are some of the most sought-after items available. At the same time, they're some of the hardest things to obtain, often locked behind difficult content, lengthy grinding, or Online Store paywalls. The most recent expansion pack, Endwalker, introduced quite a few new ones with its release: one of these is the Level Checker.

The Level Checker mount looks a bit like some sort of ancient TV, hopping around on a single leg. When it is used, your character is shrunken down and seated behind the screen. It's not quite clear how this is done, but there's no denying that it looks hilarious.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Obtaining the Level Checker Identification Key is fairly simple, but that doesn't mean it's quick. It's purchased with 12 Chi Bolts, which can only be earned by completing the level 90 FATE "Omicron Recall: Killing Order". It's the final FATE in a series of three, and it can only spawn once every few days. That being said, it's a good idea to check where it's active before you attempt to get it to spawn. Faloop! is a community-run tool that allows players to keep track of when various FATEs and hunts are available. If you join their Discord, you can even be notified whenever your chosen targets spawn.

How to get Chi to spawn

If you're looking to get it to appear yourself, you'll need to go through two other FATEs first. Both can be completed solo at level 90, but it's advised that you either take it slow or play a job that will allow you to keep your HP up. The first FATE is "Omicron Recall: Comms Expansion", and it's found in Ultima Thule (X: 29.4, Y: 25.8). To take it on, you'll need to talk to N-6205 when it spawns (don't worry, the timer on this one is just like any other regular FATE). The objective is nothing new if you've done a few FATEs before: collect items by picking them up or defeating enemies, then deliver them to N-6205. The FATE ends when you've delivered enough of them.

The next one is called "Omicron Recall: Secure Connection", and it's taken from N-6205 in Ultima Thule (X: 32.9, Y: 26.5). This one is a bit like an escort mission, except N-6205 won't actually move. All you'll have to do is take out waves of enemies, and make sure that your robotic friend doesn't get overtaken by them. At the end of this FATE, N-6205 will have established a connection with Chi. If the final FATE isn't on cooldown, there's a possibility that it will spawn afterwards, but it's not guaranteed. It's up to chance. The good news is that there are plenty of people trying to get it to spawn daily, so it doesn't necessarily have to be you.

When Chi does spawn, you'll generally see an alert on Faloop! with the world it's on. Players will often use /shout in the game's chat to alert others in the area. To get to it, you'll need to have flight unlocked in Ultima Thule; the arena itself is the small square on the map called The Lost Hydraulic (X: 34.5, Y: 21.5).

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

It's not an easy fight, so it's important to have a big group of people challenging the boss; it's also not a bad idea to set Base Omicron as your Home Point, as it's pretty likely that you'll fall in battle once or twice. Having your Home Point set nearby means less time spent out of the action, which should be a priority; your contribution will determine how many Chi Bolts you earn each time you challenge the boss.

You can earn a maximum of six Chi Bolts each time you defeat Chi, which means you'll have to complete the FATE at least twice if your performance is excellent. Once you've got twelve of them, you can exchange them with Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.6, Y:10) for your Level Checker.