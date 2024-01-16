Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Cathedral Lectern
Table - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An uncanny recreation of the lectern used in Saint Reymanaud's Cathedral.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Cedar Lumber
8
Chondrite Ingot
8
Manganese Ingot
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
