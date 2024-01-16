Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Cathedral Lectern

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An uncanny recreation of the lectern used in Saint Reymanaud's Cathedral.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Cedar Lumber
8
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
8
Item Icon
Manganese Ingot
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Maintenance Timer and Schedule (Patch 6.2 Hotfix) [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
FFXIV Aglaia Lore Dive: The Story Behind Nald'thal, Azeyma, Rhalgr, and Byregot
Victor Hunter
A Chocobo Built For One: Why and How I Got a Divorce in FFXIV
Ginny Woo