[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Catalyst

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

87

95.12

3.28

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Onyx
2
Item Icon
Prismatic Ingot
2
Item Icon
Sandalwood Lumber
2
Item Icon
Tungsten Steel Ingot
2
Item Icon
Grade 2 Intelligence Alkahest
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

