Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Cassia Block
Lumber - Item Level 160
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
An expertly cut cube of fragrant cassia lumber.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Astral Oil
2
Cassia Lumber
2
Dawnborne Aethersand
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
330
Max Quality
2800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
589
Required
Craftsmanship
620
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
718
Related Posts
All Mortal Kombat 11 Fatalities - Video & Inputs
Dillon Skiffington
The Division 2 World Tier Guide - How to Advance World Tiers
Dillon Skiffington
The Voice Actors of FFXIV's Twelve Gods Have Been Revealed, and There's Plenty of Familiar Faces
Michael Hassall