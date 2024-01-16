Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Cassia Block

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

An expertly cut cube of fragrant cassia lumber.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Astral Oil
2
Item Icon
Cassia Lumber
2
Item Icon
Dawnborne Aethersand
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

