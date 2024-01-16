Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Carbuncle Bed

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

This quaint pallet will never a good night's sleep.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Star Ruby
5
Item Icon
Rainbow Thread
5
Item Icon
Rainbow Cotton Boll
5
Item Icon
Hallowed Ramie Cloth
5
Item Icon
Hallowed Chestnut Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

