FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Carbuncle Bed
Furnishing - Item Level 139
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
This quaint pallet will never a good night's sleep.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
139
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Star Ruby
5
Rainbow Thread
5
Rainbow Cotton Boll
5
Hallowed Ramie Cloth
5
Hallowed Chestnut Lumber
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
56
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
1210
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
513
Craftsmanship
550
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
