FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Cantamina Thavnaria
Arcanist's Grimoire - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
53
Physical Damage
55.12
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
ACN SMN - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+20
Critical Hit
+26
Intelligence
+20
Direct Hit Rate
+18
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Weathered Tome
1
Rose Gold Nugget
1
Hippogryph Leather
1
Enchanted Rose Gold Ink
1
Crystals
Water Cluster
1
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
318
Required For Quick Synth
Control
374
