Weathered Tome
This weathered tome appears to have been a magical grimoire in a previous life.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
