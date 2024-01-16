Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Camphorwood Necklace of Slaying

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Opal
3
Item Icon
Treated Camphorwood Lumber
3
Item Icon
Grade 1 Strength Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

