Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Calfskin Rider's Bottoms

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

16

9

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Calf Leather
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
7
Item Icon
Megalania Leather
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Glamour Guide - Glamour Dresser, Glamour Plates, Prisms & Dyes
Nerium
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
placeholder
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle