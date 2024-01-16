Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Megalania Leather
Leather - Item Level 480
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A large piece of cured megalania skin.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Ashen Alumen
2
Megalania Skin
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
35
Difficulty
2240
Max Quality
6375
Characteristics
Required
Control
2195
Craftsmanship
2480
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2620
