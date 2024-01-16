Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Cactuar Weathervane

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A weathervane designed in the likeness of a cactuar.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
6
Item Icon
Cut Stone
6
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
6
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
5
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Endwalker's Long Blue Moon Cactuar: A Review
Michael Higham
FFXIV Furniture Design Context 2022 Picks 50 More Winners Than Usual
Nerium
How FFXIV Data Center Travel Works
Michael Higham