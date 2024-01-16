Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Cactuar Weathervane
Roof Decoration - Item Level 47
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A weathervane designed in the likeness of a cactuar.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
310 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
47
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mortar
6
Cut Stone
6
Electrum Ingot
6
Rosewood Lumber
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
5
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
47
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
167
Max Quality
910
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Endwalker's Long Blue Moon Cactuar: A Review
Michael Higham
FFXIV Furniture Design Context 2022 Picks 50 More Winners Than Usual
Nerium
How FFXIV Data Center Travel Works
Michael Higham