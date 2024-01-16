Games
Budding Maple Wand
One–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 11
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
15
Physical Damage
12
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 11
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
5 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+2
Piety
+2
Vitality
+1
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
11
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Maple Wand
1
Beastkin Blood
1
Growth Formula Alpha
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
11
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
72
Max Quality
202
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
