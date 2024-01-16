Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Maple Wand
One–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 5
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
11
Physical Damage
8.8
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 5
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+1
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 5
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
5
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Maple Branch
1
Growth Formula Alpha
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
4
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
21
Max Quality
130
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
11
Craftsmanship
22
