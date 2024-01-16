Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Growth Formula Alpha
Reagent - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This alchemically formulated potation accelerates the growth of foliage.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
8 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Rock Salt
1
Quicksilver
1
Shriekshroom
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
3
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
10
Max Quality
96
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
11
Craftsmanship
22
