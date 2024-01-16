Games
Brightlinen Coat of Gathering
Body - Item Level 330
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
289
Magic Defense
144
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 71
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
36950 gil
Sells for
569 gil
Bonuses
GP
+5
Vitality
+38
Gathering
+233
Perception
+116
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 61
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
330
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Twinsilk
5
Smilodon Leather
5
Bright Linen Yarn
5
Bright Linen Cloth
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
71
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1195
Max Quality
3763
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
