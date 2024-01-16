Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Brick Flooring
Flooring - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Flooring of evenly laid red brick that calls to mind urban spaces.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
20
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Mortar
1
Firebricks
1
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
20
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
74
Max Quality
255
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Breaking Brick Mountains - Dragon Quest Event Crossover Guide
Nerium
The Growing Community of FFXIV Roleplaying Venues
Jocelyn Monahan
How to Unlock the Moogle Tribe Quests in FFXIV
Nerium
,
Jessica Scharnagle