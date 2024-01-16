Destiny 2
Item Icon

Brick Flooring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Flooring of evenly laid red brick that calls to mind urban spaces.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
1
Item Icon
Firebricks
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

