How to Unlock the Moogle Tribe Quests in FFXIV

The path to unlock the FFXIV Moogle quests is long, winding, and not at all well-explained in-game. The Moogle Tribe is a non-combat group that requires players to craft items and perform various other fetch quests to proceed with its storyline.

Finishing this questline requires progress through the Main Scenario Quest of FFXIV. Just like most side quests for that matter. You specifically need to finish the Level 56 mission “He Who Would Not Be Denied” during the Heavensward campaign.

While certain steps in the Moogle Tribe unlock process are available at earlier levels, they’re pretty much worthless until you hit that part of the primary story. The following quests must be completed as a combat Job — just like the main campaign itself. Moogle Tribe quests may be for Disciples of the Hand, a.k.a. crafting classes, but these perquisite quests are not.

Screengrab by Fanbyte via Square Enix

Once you’re finally ready it’s time to hit the Churning Mists region. You’re looking for an NPC named Mogleo who will be your point of contact for many of the quests going forward. You can find him and his quest marker at the following locations:

A Pebble for Your Thoughts: The Churning Mists (X: 29.7, Y: 35.3) Spineless Wadjets: The Churning Mists (X: 21.0, Y: 25.8) Far From Home: The Churning Mists (X: 10.0, Y: 29.2) A Nutty Initiation: The Churning Mists (X: 31.6 Y: 24.7)

This ends one chapter of the Moogle Tribe unlock quests, but we don’t stop here. Nor does this entire questline only extend to one NPC! Next we need to find the character Mogloo who will help introduce use to several more Moogles. You can find them and their quests at the following locations:

Protecting the Pom: The Churning Mists (X: 30.0, Y:36.3) Save the Pomguard: The Churning Mists (X: 20.4, Y: 26.2) An Urgent Message: The Churning Mists (X: 8.6, Y: 27.9) A Moogle’s Intuition: The Churning Mists (X:7.6, Y:28.9) An Uneasy Feeling: The Churning Mists (X: 9.3, Y: 25.9) Trouble at Zenith: The Churning Mists (X: 8.6, Y: 27.9)

This ends the second chapter of the Moogle Tribe prerequisites, but only begins yet another. On the bright side, this is the last chain. On the negative side, it’s also the longest sequence of side quests and exposition so far. Not to mention you need to teleport to an entirely new location: Ishgard. We’re almost through, though! Here are the details:

Into the Mists: Ishgard, The Pillars (X: 11.4, Y: 11.0) Bitter Is the Night: The Churning Mists (X: 22.8, Y: 16.2) Cleaning House: The Churning Mists (X:22.8, Y:16.2) Finders Keepers: The Churning Mists (X: 29.1, Y: 12.9) These Things Take Time: The Churning Mists (X: 22.8, Y: 16.2) An Unwelcome Surprise: The Churning Mists (X: 7.4, Y: 19.1) A Meter Too Far: The Churning Mists (X: 11.4, Y: 9.0) Thar Be Dragons: The Churning Mists (X: 22.8, Y: 16.2) Laying the First Brick: The Churning Mists (X: 22.8, Y: 16.2)

There’s just one last step in the whole process, which is to complete the Level 50 Disciple of the Hand mission “Tricks and Stones” in the Churning Mists (X: 27.2, Y: 34.5). This is the first actual step in the Moogle quests. Hence why it requires a Level 50 crafting class — just like all the rest of the daily quests this new faction makes available.

From here on out you’ll be able to return to the Moogles at Bahrr Lehs, just east of the Zenith Aetheryte in the Churning Mists. The NPC “Mogek the Marvelous” will provide you with three randomly selected Tribe Quests to complete per day. Assuming you have enough Tribe Quest allowances left that day.

Every player only gets an allotment of 12 total Tribe Quests to complete every 24 hours. Every new level of Reputation, including with the Moogles, will temporarily allow you to take on up to three more quests from that tribe that day. Though you still need to have enough total allowances. You can check the Tribe Quest allowances from the Timers section on the Duty menu. Your daily number remaining is near the bottom of the screen.