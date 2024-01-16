Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Blissful Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Lakshmi, Lady of Bliss.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Azurite
2
Item Icon
Twinsilk
2
Item Icon
Twinthread
2
Item Icon
Blissful Shroud
2
Item Icon
Palladium Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

All Rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove
Jessica Scharnagle
How To Get All The Kamuy Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove - March 2021 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Nerium