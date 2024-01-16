Blissful Barding

Games
Item Details
Details
A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Lakshmi, Lady of Bliss.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Azurite
2
Twinsilk
2
Twinthread
2
Blissful Shroud
2
Palladium Nugget
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
570
Max Quality
4200
Characteristics
Required
Control
1080
Craftsmanship
1100
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
