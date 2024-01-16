Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Blacksmith's Apron
Body - Item Level 55
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
86
Magic Defense
43
Defense
Details
Classes
BSM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
270 gil
Bonuses
CP
+2
Control
+33
Craftsmanship
+81
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
55
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Silk Thread
2
Raptor Leather
2
Darksteel Nugget
2
Hippogryph Leather
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
2200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
255
Required For Quick Synth
Control
318
