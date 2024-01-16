Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Belah'dian Crystal Lantern

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A wall lantern crafted in the Belah'dian style. As seen within the Sunken Temple of Qarn.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Mythril Plate
4
Item Icon
Mythril Rings
4
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
4
Item Icon
Belah'dian Glass
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Item Icon
Earth Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

