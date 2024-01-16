Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Mythril Rings

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Tiny loops of mythril wire.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

