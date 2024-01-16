Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Bathroom Floor Tiles
Rug - Item Level 43
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A large square of cerulean tiling with a built-in drain.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
50 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
43
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Varnish
5
Cut Stone
5
Steel Plate
5
Potter's Clay
5
Crystals
Water Shard
5
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
43
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
155
Max Quality
790
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
