FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Bathroom Floor Tiles

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A large square of cerulean tiling with a built-in drain.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Varnish
5
Item Icon
Cut Stone
5
Item Icon
Steel Plate
5
Item Icon
Potter's Clay
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
5
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

