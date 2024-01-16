Games
Bantam Train
Minion - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
It choo-choo-chooses to haunt you. Use item to acquire the bantam train minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Ilmenite Ingot
3
Dynamis Crystal
3
Ominous Plating
3
Rutilated Quartz
3
Crystals
Ice Cluster
3
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
4400
Max Quality
8200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
3280
Craftsmanship
3700
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
