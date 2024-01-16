Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Bantam Train

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

It choo-choo-chooses to haunt you. Use item to acquire the bantam train minion.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Ilmenite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
3
Item Icon
Ominous Plating
3
Item Icon
Rutilated Quartz
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

