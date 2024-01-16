Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Augmented Ekplexis
Machinist's Arm - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
85
Physical Damage
74.8
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
MCH - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+151
Dexterity
+148
Determination
+104
Direct Hit Rate
+149
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Prismatic Ingot
7
Crimson Firesand
7
Hades's Auracite
7
Tungsten Steel Ingot
7
Kingcraft Demimateria
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Augmented Dragonsung Tools Guide - Unlock Pickaxe, Rod, & More
Shikhu
FFXIV Augmented Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Collectible Rotation
Shikhu
FFXIV Skysung Tools Guide - Highly Viscous Gobbiegoo, Crafting & Gathering Goals
Shikhu