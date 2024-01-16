Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Atrociraptorskin Cap of Gathering
Head - Item Level 370
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
235
Magic Defense
118
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 74
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
23106 gil
Sells for
342 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+27
Perception
+270
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 64
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
370
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Pixie Floss
6
Manasilver Nugget
6
Atrociraptor Leather
6
Crystals
Wind Crystal
6
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
74
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1360
Max Quality
4000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1387
Craftsmanship
1498
