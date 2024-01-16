Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Atrociraptorskin Breeches of Maiming
Legs - Item Level 403
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
283
Magic Defense
361
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 74
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
601 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+130
Vitality
+140
Critical Hit
+89
Direct Hit Rate
+127
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 64
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
403
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Pixie Cotton
6
Rose Gold Nugget
6
Atrociraptor Leather
6
Grade 1 Strength Alkahest
6
Crystals
Wind Crystal
6
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
75
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1430
Max Quality
4100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1425
Craftsmanship
1539
