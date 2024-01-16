Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Astral Silk Slops of Aiming
Legs - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
155
Magic Defense
155
Defense
Details
Classes
ARC BRD MCH DNC - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
353 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+58
Dexterity
+60
Skill Speed
+48
Direct Hit Rate
+68
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Astral Silk
2
Crawler Silk
2
Griffin Leather
2
Seaborne Aethersand
2
Grade 2 Dexterity Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
850
Related Posts
PSA: FFXIV Lets You Trade EX Trial Totems for Lynx Mounts in Patch 6.2
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Endwalker Trial Guide: The Dark Inside
Mike Williams
FFXIV Black Mage Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi