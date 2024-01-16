Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Astral Silk Gloves of Healing

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

146

84

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Astral Silk
2
Item Icon
Crawler Silk
2
Item Icon
Chimerical Felt
2
Item Icon
Leafborne Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Grade 2 Mind Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

