FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Armoire

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A large wooden wardrobe in which sets of special gear may be stored. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Varnish
2
Item Icon
Ebony Lumber
2
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

