Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
AR-Caean Velvet Trapper's Hat of Gathering
Head - Item Level 560
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
417
Magic Defense
209
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
28088 gil
Sells for
390 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+46
Perception
+513
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
560
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
AR-Caean Velvet
8
Dynamis Crystal
8
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Crystals
Wind Crystal
8
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
90
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3500
Max Quality
7200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2635
Craftsmanship
2805
Related Posts
My Basic FFXIV Crafting Shirt Is So Cute I Never Want to Take It Off
Nerium
How to Farm White Crafters’ Scrips in FFXIV: Best Farming Method
Mike Williams
How to Farm Purple Gatherers' Scrips in FFXIV
Mills Webster