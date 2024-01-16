Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

AR-Caean Velvet Trapper's Hat of Gathering

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

417

209

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
AR-Caean Velvet
8
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
8
Item Icon
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Item Icon
Ophiotauros Leather
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

