FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Apkallu Weathervane

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A weathervane designed in the likeness of an apkallu.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
5
Item Icon
Mythril Rivets
5
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
5
Item Icon
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

