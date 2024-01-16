Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Apkallu Weathervane
Roof Decoration - Item Level 42
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A weathervane designed in the likeness of an apkallu.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
256 gil
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
42
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Mythril Ingot
5
Mythril Rivets
5
Mahogany Lumber
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
5
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
42
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
144
Max Quality
760
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
