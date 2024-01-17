Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Amethyst Choker
Necklace - Item Level 38
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 38
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
28 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+4
Dexterity
+4
Critical Hit
+5
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 28
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
38
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Amethyst
4
Mythril Ingot
4
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
37
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
128
Max Quality
1220
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
